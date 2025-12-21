Herbert completed 23 of his 29 pass attempts for 300 yards and two touchdowns and also added eight carries for 42 yards and an additional score in the 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Herbert arguably played his best of the season Sunday, completely dissecting a Dallas defense that never felt like it had an answer all afternoon. Notably the Pro Bowl quarterback was not sacked this week after facing relentless pressure the prior two contests, which had capped his fantasy impact as Herbert just attempted to stay upright. The 27-year-old spread the targets around dutifully as Ladd McConkey led the team with six, but notably this was the first game since Week 10 that Herbert connected with a wide receiver for a reception longer than 40 yards. Herbert is likely to have a much more difficult time come Week 17 against the Texans, one of the best defenses in the league.