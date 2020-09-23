Herbert is expected to start Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, doctors have advised Tyrod Taylor not to play "indefinitely" due to a punctured lung that he suffered prior to Week 2's kickoff. Though Herbert filled in admirably in this past Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs, coach Anthony Lynn previously indicated that Taylor wouldn't lose his starting job to an injury, and there was some hope he'd return in Week 3. Wednesday's news, however, sets the stage for Herbert to get another start, at a minimum, with some advance warning for the assignment this time around.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: May start again Week 3•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Impresses in NFL debut•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Surprise Week 2 starter•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Little playing time set for 2020•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Inks rookie deal•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Taken sixth overall by Chargers•