Herbert (finger) is not expected to suit up Thursday versus the Raiders due to a right finger fracture, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Herbert suffered a fractured index finger on his right hand during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, and though the Chargers are still determining exactly how much time the franchise quarterback will need to miss, it looks very unlikely that he'll be available on the road during Thursday Night Football. It remains to be seen whether Herbert will need to undergo surgery to address the injury, though he's undergoing further tests Monday. Easton Stick looks set to start Thursday in Herbert's stead, and it's possible he could have to helm Los Angeles' offense for an extended period.