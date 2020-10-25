Herbert completed 27 of 43 pass attempts for 347 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 30-29 win over the Jaguars. He also had nine carries for 66 yards and a score.

Herbert had arguably the sloppiest first half of his young career Sunday, but he rallied back to notch a season-best mark in terms of passing yards while logging his second straight game with four scores. He also showcased his athleticism on the ground, setting more career-high tallies in terms of both rushing yards and carries. Through five starts, Herbert now boasts a 12:3 TD:INT ratio through the air, an exceptional mark that's come in large part due to his chemistry with favorite target Keenan Allen, who had 10 catches for 125 yards on 13 targets Sunday. Though Herbert has shown a willingness to hand Allen double-digit targets on a weekly basis, he's also proven a cerebral enough passer to exploit whatever opposing defenses give him. While the Jaguars did a solid job of keeping Mike Williams and Hunter Henry covered, Herbert responded by completing touchdown passes to backup tight ends Virgil Green (ankle) and Donald Parham, in addition to finding Jalen Guyton for a 70-yard score. Herbert will get a tough road matchup against the Broncos in Week 8, but he's given fantasy managers plenty of reason to feel confident in him as a high-end option.