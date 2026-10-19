Herbert completed 22 of 37 passes for 204 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed five times for 26 yards.

Herbert continued to struggle but once again got little help from his teammates. Top wide receiver Ladd McConkey (concussion) exited early and the Chargers couldn't generate much on the ground, as Herbert led the team in rushing yards. Herbert was held without a touchdown for the first time this season after throwing exactly one touchdown pass in each of the previous five games. The 0-6 Chargers are the first team to six losses this season, as the Titans notched their first win of the season over the Colts on Sunday to improve to 1-5, while the winless Dolphins were on bye. Herbert will be on bye in Week 7 before his next opportunity to snap this season-opening losing streak in a nominal road game against the Rams in Week 8.