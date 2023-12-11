Coach Brandon Staley said after Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos that Herbert has a fractured index finger on his right hand, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Herbert dealt with an injured finger on his left, non-throwing hand earlier this season, but an injured finger on his throwing hand will be harder to navigate. Easton Stick replaced Herbert in the first half of the loss to the Broncos. The Chargers will be on a short week before facing the Raiders on Thursday, and Stick would likely get the start if Herbert isn't ready to play by then. Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Herbert will undergo additional tests Monday, and surgery may be needed to address the injury.