Herbert suffered a fractured middle finger on his left hand in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders but isn't expected to miss any time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The right-handed Herbert also suffered an injury to one of the nails on his non-throwing hand, which got caught on the helmet of a Raiders player when he threw an interception late in the third quarter. Herbert returned for the Chargers' next possession and ended up playing all 63 offensive snaps in the contest, finishing with 167 passing yards, 27 rushing yards and accounting for three total touchdowns. With a well-timed bye on tap Week 5, Herbert will have plenty of time to recover before the Chargers return to action Oct. 16 versus the Cowboys, though since the injury is to his non-throwing hand, the quarterback probably would be able to suit up even if Los Angeles had a game this week.