Herbert completed 15 of 27 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding three carries for two yards in the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. He also committed three fumbles, with Herbert recovering one and the other two also staying with Los Angeles.

Herbert's stat line tells the tale of an ugly and alarming Week 2 loss for the Chargers, one in which Herbert was constantly harassed and took three sacks in addition to tossing his pair of picks. The embattled signal-caller did connect with nine targets overall, but no Bolts pass catcher had more than three receptions or 53 receiving yards. Herbert has completed just 59.3 percent of his passes over the first two games, and he'll have plenty of pressure on his shoulders for a suddenly critical Week 3 road matchup against the Bills next Sunday.