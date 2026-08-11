Chargers' Justin Herbert: Getting comfortable in new offense

Herbert has been sharp and on target with his receivers in training camp, seemingly growing more comfortable in Mike McDaniel's offense, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

One of the priorities that Herbert took during the offseason was to improve his footwork, which has seemingly paid off through the first two weeks of training camp. Entering his seventh NFL season, Herbert has looked comfortable with his timing in McDaniel's scheme, connecting on receivers early and in space. It's unclear whether Herbert will play in Thursday's exhibition contest against the Texans, but the Oregon product should see some reps in preseason games to flesh out the details before the Chargers' regular-season opener against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13.