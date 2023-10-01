Herbert completed 13 of his 24 pass attempts for 167 yards and one touchdown to go along with one interception in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders. He also ran the ball 12 times for 27 yards and two additional scores.

Both of Herbert's rushing touchdowns came in the first half as the Chargers raced out to a commanding lead. The star quarterback appeared to injure his middle finger late in the third quarter during an interception return, but he managed to stay in the game with a glove on his left hand. The injury didn't appear to bother Herbert on the final possession of the game as he ripped a laser of a 51-yard throw to Joshua Palmer on third-and-10 to end a furious comeback attempt by the Raiders. Sunday marked the first turnover by Herbert to date as the fourth-year quarterback appears poised for another massive season.