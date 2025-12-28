Herbert completed 21 of 32 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed six times for 37 yards in the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday. He also committed two fumbles but recovered both.

Herbert's busy stat line and the five sacks he took all speak to the unsurprisingly tough day he endured against a talented Texans defense. In fairness, the sixth-year signal-caller's one interception was costly but also not truly his fault, as a pass intended for Oronde Gadsden near the goal line bounced off the rookie tight end's hands and into those of the Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair to short-circuit a surefire scoring opportunity. Herbert also appeared to have aggravated his preexisting left-hand injury after a first-half sack per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, but he never saw a trainer. Herbert and the Chargers were unable to capitalize on an opportunity to clinch at least the No. 5 seed with a victory, adding additional importance to their Week 18 road game against the Broncos.