Herbert completed 25 of 37 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed twice for minus-1 yard in the Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Herbert and his fellow first-unit weapons played the majority of the game despite the Chargers' playoff positioning being locked in. The third-year signal-caller hit Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett with scoring tosses from 14 and three yards out, respectively, giving him eight multi-touchdown performances during the regular season. Mike Williams' early exit due to a back injury is naturally a concerning development ahead of Sunday's road wild-card matchup against the Jaguars, however, and certainly could affect Herbert's fantasy outlook for what already lines up as a difficult matchup.