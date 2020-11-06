Coach Anthony Lynn downplayed Herbert's appearance on the injury report this week, saying the quarterback is merely dealing with normal soreness, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Herbert was listed with a right shoulder injury Thursday and Friday, logging full practices both days. The Chargers aren't concerned, so he should be good to go this Sunday against a Raiders defense that's given up the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Herbert is averaging 303.3 passing yards and 2.8 total TDs per game, consistently putting up good numbers.