Herbert completed 30 of 43 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over Atlanta. He added three yards on one rushing attempt.

Working without top two wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle), Herbert was held to a paltry 5.7 yards per pass attempt by a Falcons secondary that came in having allowed the most passing yards in the league. The Chargers got off to a slow start as usual, becoming the third team in NFL history to trail by at least 10 points after the first quarter of four consecutive games, but they climbed out of that hole by halftime, as Herbert's one-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler put Los Angeles up 14-10. After Atlanta took advantage of a Herbert interception to retake the lead 17-14 in the third quarter, he led a pair of field goal drives in the fourth, with Cameron Dicker's 37-yard field goal propelling the Chargers to a 20-17 victory as time expired. Expectations should be tempered for Herbert in Week 10 against the robust 49ers secondary, especially if the Chargers remain without Allen and Williams.