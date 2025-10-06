Herbert completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking four carries for 60 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

Herbert did not look comfortable in the pocket without starting left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) on Sunday, finishing below 200 yards passing for the first time this season. The 27-year-old was sacked four times while throwing his fourth interception of the season, all of which have come during his current three-game skid. Things got so bad that head coach Jim Harbaugh turned to backup QB Trey Lance in garbage time of Sunday's loss. Herbert did salvage his fantasy day a bit by providing managers with a season high of 60 yards on the ground. The talented signal-caller will attempt to get his season back on track against the fledgling Dolphins next Sunday.