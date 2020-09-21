Herbert completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 18 yards and a TD on four carries in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City.

Thrust into the starting lineup ahead of schedule when Tyrod Taylor reported chest pains during pregame warmups and had to be sent to the hospital, Herbert very nearly led the Chargers to an upset of the reigning champs. The sixth overall pick in this year's draft looked poised in leading his team to a 14-6 lead at halftime, before Patrick Mahomes launched his inevitable comeback. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, coach Anthony Lynn said after the game that Taylor would handle starting duties if he's 100 percent for Week 3 game against the Panthers, but Herbert's excellent performance in his NFL debut likely means he won't have to wait long for his next starting opportunity. If Lynn reverses course and names Herbert the team's new top quarterback or if Taylor isn't ready to go for Week 3, Herbert could put up big numbers at home against a Panthers defense that has surrendered 65 points through its first two games.