The Chargers and Herbert are working toward a long-term contract extension for the QB, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports. "Those talks are ongoing," coach Brandon Staley noted Tuesday. "We're at the beginning of all that, but (we) all know how we feel about him."

While there's no concrete timetable for the team to get a lucrative extension with Herbert done, Staley emphasized that "the major takeaway is that Justin Herbert is going to be our quarterback, and we're so excited that he is leading our franchise." The 2020 first-rounder is slated to earn $4.23 million in the fourth season of his rookie deal, with Thiry adding that the Chargers are in line to exercise Herbert's fifth-year option. In the meantime, Herbert continues to recover from surgery on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that he underwent on Jan. 25, with his participation level once offseason workouts commence still to be determined.