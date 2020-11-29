Herbert converted 31 of his 52 pass attempts for 316 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Herbert was able to benefit from a junk-time drive that nearly yielded a touchdown despite horrendous clock management. The end result saw the rookie post his sixth game with at least 300 passing yards and a touchdown, but the gaudy yardage total masked what was an overall lackluster effort from the Chargers offense. The rookie relied heavily on the newly healthy Austin Ekeler (hamstring) as opposed to Keenan Allen or Mike Williams, but that might have been by design thanks to the Bills' aggressive secondary. It won't get much easier next week when the Chargers host a suddenly lively Patriots defense.