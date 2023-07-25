The Chargers and Herbert agreed to terms on a five-year, $262.5 million extension Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

On the eve of Chargers training camp, Herbert's new deal means he's locked in with the team through the 2029 campaign. Through his first three seasons, he's tossed for at least 5,000 passing yards on one occasion and 30-plus touchdowns two times, while also rushing for eight scores in 49 games. Herbert is the second-to-last domino to fall in the QB extension market this offseason, with the Bengals' Joe Burrow next up to bat.