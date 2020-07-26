Herbert signed his rookie contract with the Chargers on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The No. 6 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft will receive $26.6 million fully guaranteed over four seasons, plus a fifth-year option. Tyrod Taylor is expected to start with the departure of longtime-Charger Philip Rivers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an offseason of minimal team activities that will make it more difficult for rookies to acclimate. Still, Herbert could take the reins at some point in 2020 if Taylor struggles or gets injured.