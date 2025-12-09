Herbert (left hand) completed 12 of his 26 pass attempts for 139 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception. He was also the team's leading rusher with 10 carries for 66 yards, although he did fumble in the 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles.

Los Angeles' meager offensive line predictably struggled against Philadelphia's diabolical pass rush, and as such it seemed like Herbert was running for his life all evening. The feat was obviously more impressive considering the Pro Bowl quarterback just had surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand a week prior, but the near constant duress didn't allow for any gaudy fantasy figures. It's hard to envision that looking significantly better against the Chiefs next week, who will be trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.