Herbert completed 36 of 44 attempts for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

An injury to Mike Williams (back) early in the contest forced the Chargers to turn their offense into a dink and dunk system to little success as Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen absorbed 20 targets between the two players. Herbert appeared to throw a back-breaking interception with 53 seconds left in the contest and the Chargers near the midfield mark, but his defense luckily came up with a pick just three plays later to set up the rookie's first game-winning drive of his career. Despite a bit of an underwhelming performance considering the matchup, Herbert should have plenty of success next week against a dismal Raiders pass defense.