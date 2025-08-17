Herbert completed two of five passes for 46 yards in Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams.

Herbert made a brief appearance, leading one drive that went nine plays and 51 yards. Though his completion percentage left something to be desired, Herbert displayed plenty to be encouraged about, connecting early with Ladd McConkey on a short pass before hitting KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 29-yard gain down the left sideline. Herbert may not see the field again until the regular season, but he appears ready to roll if that is the case.