Chargers' Justin Herbert: Leads one series
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herbert completed two of five passes for 46 yards in Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams.
Herbert made a brief appearance, leading one drive that went nine plays and 51 yards. Though his completion percentage left something to be desired, Herbert displayed plenty to be encouraged about, connecting early with Ladd McConkey on a short pass before hitting KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 29-yard gain down the left sideline. Herbert may not see the field again until the regular season, but he appears ready to roll if that is the case.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: To play a series or two Saturday•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Won't play in Hall of Fame Game•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Sharp to begin training camp•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Throws four picks in ugly loss•
-
Chargers' Justin Herbert: Rips through Raiders•