Herbert connected on 20 of 32 attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one pick in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Dolphins. He also added 10 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Herbert was able to pile on some junk-time production late, but it was an overall mundane contest in the battle of rookie QBs for Herbert. A bevy of inaccurate throws stalled the Chargers' offense all game long, but the final nail in the coffin came when Herbert stared down his intended target early in the fourth quarter and threw a drive-ending interception, setting up the Dolphins for an easy touchdown to take a two-score lead. A fairly run-oriented approach from both sides kept the passing opportunities in check, but it was still surprising to see Keenan Allen and Mike Williams fail to get involved, with the latter registering his first reception early in the second half. At the very least, the Chargers can look forward to a matchup against the hapless Jets next week.