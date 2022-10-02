Herbert completed 27 of 39 passes for 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans.

Herbert remained on the injury report due to fractured rib cartilage for much of the week, though he showed no sign of pain against the Texans. He threw multiple touchdowns for the third time this season, including an 18 yard-toss to Gerald Everett and a 14-yard completion to Austin Ekeler. Ekeler finished off two drives on the ground, which cost Herbert a bigger performance. Nevertheless, he showed the continued ability to hit for big plays -- even in the absence of Keenan Allen (hamstring) -- highlighted by a 50-yard completion to Mike Williams.