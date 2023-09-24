Herbert completed 40 of 47 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Vikings.

There has been no sign of the Chargers run-heavy gameplan from Week 1 of late, as Herbert topped 40 passes for the second consecutive game. He also topped 400 passing yards for the first time in his career, highlighted by eight completions of at least 20 yards -- one more than he had on the season entering Sunday's contest. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore promised more downfield passing this offseason, and it certainly appears that he's willing to put games into Herbert's hands.