Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Herbert "should be good to go" for Monday's game at Baltimore after imaging on the quarterback's injured left middle finger returned negative for a fracture, ESPN.com reports.

Herbert may still have to manage some discomfort in the finger during Monday's contest, but since the injury to his non-throwing hand, he shouldn't be too affected while throwing or handing the ball off. That being said, Herbert has become increasingly difficult to justify including in fantasy lineups even when he's been in more optimal health entering games. Heading into the matchup with the Ravens, Herbert has completed a career-low 61.3 percent of his passes for 6.8 yards per attempt and just six touchdowns in eight games. He's tied with New England's Drake Maye for the league lead in interceptions thrown (11) and ranks second behind Cleveland's Deshaun Watson in sacks taken (31).