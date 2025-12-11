Herbert (hand) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Herbert didn't report any setbacks with his fractured left hand while playing through the injury in Monday's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles, with the quarterback telling Kris Rhim of ESPN.com on Wednesday that postgame X-rays came back "clean for the most part." The signal-caller had underwent surgery on his non-throwing hand just one week before the matchup with Philadelphia and completed just 12 of 26 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the victory. However, Herbert made up for the lackluster passing performance by carving up the Eagles on the ground, running for a season-high 66 yards on 10 carries. Though he's had his reps capped in both of the Chargers' first two Week 15 practices, Herbert still looks on track to start Sunday's game at Kansas City.