Herbert (left hand) was limited at practice Thursday.

Herbert, who underwent surgery to stabilize a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand Monday, sported a cast while tossing passes during Thursday's session, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. The QB now has two more chances to practice fully before injury designations for this coming Monday night's contest against the Eagles are posted, but on Wednesday, Herbert noted that "the plan is to prepare as if I'm going to play and see how the next couple of days goes." For his part, coach Jim Harbaugh said the Chargers are optimistic Herbert will play against Philadelphia, but they are preparing backup Trey Lance to start if necessary.