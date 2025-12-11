Herbert (left hand) was limited at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Herbert, who sustained a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand during Week 13 action, was able to play in Monday's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles, and while he completed just 12 passes and was sacked seven time in the contest, he wound up as the Chargers' leading rusher with 66 yards. Looking ahead to this weekend's game against the Chiefs, Herbert noted Wednesday that he's in a healthier spot than he was this time last week. "I think for the most part, it's gotten a lot better," The QB said of his injured hand. "I feel like my grip strength has gotten better and just being able to use it has gotten better too."