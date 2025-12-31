Herbert (left hand/rest) was limited at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that Herbert is not in line to see action in the playoff-bound Chargers' regular-season finale against the Broncos on Sunday, with the QB's listed limitations Wednesday an acknowledgement that he continues to manage a (non-throwing) hand issue ahead of Week 18. In any case, if Herbert isn't officially ruled out on Friday's final injury report, he's on track to be made inactive Sunday, which sets the stage for Trey Lance to start against Denver, with practice squad member DJ Uiagalelei in line to be elevated to serve as the team's No. 2 QB.