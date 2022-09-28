Herbert (ribs) was limited practice Wednesday.
Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com previously relayed via coach Brandon Staley that Herbert didn't suffer any setbacks in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars, but given the QB is working through fractured rib cartilage, it's not a surprise to see his practice reps limited Wednesday. Assuming no new issues with his ribs in the next couple of days, we'd expect Herbert to start this weekend's game against the Texans, though it's plausible he'll approach the contest officially listed as questionable.
