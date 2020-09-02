Herbert is not expected to start many games this season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Popper alluded to a clip of Herbert acknowledging a bit of a learning curve during a segment on HBO's Hard Knocks, suggesting Tyrod Taylor is more or less slated to start every game this season thanks to the "catching up" the rookie still needs to do. That sentiment has essentially been accepted as fact throughout most of the Chargers training camp, although it's still worth noting Herbert's athletic tools pose significantly more upside for the offense if he's able to string together the knowledge and terminology that comes with being an NFL quarterback. If the Chargers struggle through an early season chalk full with lesser opponents, it's entirely possible the team may want to see what it has in its 2020 first-round pick, but that almost certainly won't occur unless Los Angeles has already accepted the idea of a lost year.