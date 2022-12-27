Herbert completed 24 of 31 passes for 235 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts.

Though the Chargers had a relatively easy win and clinched a trip to the postseason, Herbert had one of his last productive games of the season. That was in part caused by game script, though he was sacked four times and was regularly under pressure which limited his ability to push the ball deep. Herbert has now failed to throw for a touchdown in consecutive games, though he should have the opportunity to bounce back against a Rans defense that has been depleted by injuries in recent weeks.