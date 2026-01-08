Herbert (left hand) practiced fully Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The Chargers elected to rest Herbert -- who has been managing a left (non-throwing) hand injury -- in the team's Week 18 loss to Broncos, with an eye toward giving their starting QB added healing time ahead of the postseason. On that topic, Herbert said Wednesday that his left hand feels as strong as it has since before he injured it in Week 13. "Not taking hits on it last week was probably pretty helpful," Herbert noted. Moreover, in preparation for Sunday night's wild-card contest against the Patriots, Herbert took snaps under center during Wednesday's session after having previously waited until Saturday or Sunday to do so of late.