Herbert (ribs) practiced fully Thursday.
That Herbert practiced fully Thursday suggests that he's in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Texans. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the QB heads into the weekend with a Week 4 injury designation or fully cleared to continue to play through his rib issue.
