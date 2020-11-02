Herbert completed 29 of 43 pass attempts for 278 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 8 against Denver. He added three rush attempts for 21 yards.

Herbert continued to show the ability to move the Chargers' offense effectively, accounting for three or more touchdowns in his fourth consecutive start. He's also topped 275 yards through the air in five of his first six starts as a professional. Herbert's effort was highlighted by a number of deep passes to Mike Williams, including connections of 26, 24 and 19 yards. However, Herbert also made a few errors -- it was his first multi-interception game -- including an interception late in the third quarter that began a rally by the Broncos. Inconsistencies should be expected of any rookie, and Herbert has still been very strong overall by throwing for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions across his first six games in the NFL. He'll look to keep things going in Week 9 against Oakland.