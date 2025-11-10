Herbert completed 20 of 33 pass attempts for 220 yards and a touchdown while rushing five times for 19 yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Steelers.

Herbert posted a traditional "game manager" type stat line, taking good care of the football while doing just enough to lift his team to victory. The loss of LT Joe Alt (ankle) to injured reserve was on full display after the Chargers' signal-caller was sacked five times on Sunday Night Football. Herbert suffered an injury on one of the first-half sacks, but he was able to stay in the game after having his ankle taped up, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. The 27-year-old showed no mobility limitations in the second half, which should help put his managers' thoughts at ease moving forward. Herbert will benefit from facing the Jaguars' 28th-ranked pass defense next Sunday in the Chargers' last game preceding the team's Week 12 bye.