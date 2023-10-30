Herbert completed 31 of 40 pass attempts for 298 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers in Sunday's 30-13 win over Chicago.

Herbert was on a mission to correct last week's rough performance against Kansas City, the only game in which he has thrown multiple interceptions this season. The star quarterback was locked in from the jump and likely could have challenged his near-perfect results from Week 3 when he completed 85 percent of his passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers if the Bears kept the score competitive in the second half. It was still an impressive display from Herbert, who is still passively recovering from a broken finger on his non-throwing hand. The Jets present a tougher challenge for the Chargers' quarterback next Monday, but it would be hard to justify benching a talent like Herbert in any matchup.