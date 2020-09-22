Herbert could be in store for a second straight start Week 3 against the Panthers with the Chargers listing incumbent Tyrod Taylor (rib) as week-to-week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Herbert was informed just moments before kickoff in Sunday's game against the Chiefs that he would be starting when Taylor was scratched and sent to the hospital after experiencing an adverse reaction to an pregame injection he took to address a lingering rib injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Considering the circumstances, Herbert performed impressively, completing 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 311 yards, one touchdown and an interception to go with 18 yards and another score on the ground in the Chargers' 23-20 loss in overtime. Despite the rookie first-round pick's solid showing, head coach Anthony Lynn stated after the game that Taylor would retain the starting job if "he's 100 percent ready to go," per Jim Trotter of NFL.com. With that in mind, Taylor's activity in practice this week will bear watching, as Herbert would presumably earn another start if the Chargers aren't convinced Taylor is completely healthy. A favorable matchup looms this weekend, as the Panthers have surrendered 30-plus points in both of their first two games while allowing opposing quarterbacks Derek Carr and Tom Brady to complete 69.2 percent of their pass attempts.