The Chargers announced that Herbert will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture to his right index finger and has been placed on injured reserve.

Confirming what Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and others reported minutes earlier, Herbert will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to address the injury he suffered in the second quarter of this past Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos. Herbert should be back to full health by the start of OTAs in the spring, but he'll wrap up his fourth season in Los Angeles with a 65.1 percent completion rate for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with 52 carries for 228 yards and three more scores over his 13 appearances. Easton Stick will take over as the Chargers' starting quarterback beginning with Thursday's game in Las Vegas.