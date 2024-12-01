Herbert completed 16 of his 23 pass attempts for 147 yards in the 17-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also tallied one yard on five carries.

Herbert and the offense were content allowing the Falcons to beat themselves, and Kirk Cousins obliged en route to four interceptions, including a pick-six. It's not necessarily something actionable, but in J.K. Dobbins' (knee) first game on injured reserve, the Chargers' offense tallied just 17 carries for 56 yards, which in turn dramatically impacted Herbert's ability to dice up the defense via play action. What's more, Ladd McConkey, the rookie wideout who caught nine of Herbert's 16 completions Sunday, has been laboring through a shoulder injury for much of the past three weeks and then