Herbert isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Nearly three weeks after inking a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Chargers, Herbert unsurprisingly won't put anything on the line in the team's exhibition opener. With the change at offensive coordinator from Joe Lombardi to Kellen Moore, though, L.A. likely will do its due diligence and get the first-team offense some snaps together before Week 1. Herbert's next chance for game action is Sunday, Aug. 20 versus the Saints.