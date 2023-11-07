Herbert completed just 16 of his 30 pass attempts for 136 yards. He didn't record a touchdown or an interception in Monday's 27-6 win over the Jets.

New York's offense hardly threatened at any point in this contest, so Herbert and the Chargers were content to not risk any big plays. Only Keenan Allen (8-9-77) really did much of anything and most of that came late in the second half as the team was positioning itself for the merciful dagger to an ugly overall game. Hopefully Week 10's quality matchup against the Lions will yield more production.