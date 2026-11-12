Herbert (finger) doesn't appear on the the Chargers' injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Ravens.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh previously noted that the QB "should be good to go" for Week 10 action after imaging on Herbert's injured left middle finger came back negative for a fracture, per ESPN.com. The fact that Herbert isn't listed in any way on the team's first injury report this week aligns with that and paves the way for him to continue to helm the offense for 0-8 Los Angeles versus Baltimore.