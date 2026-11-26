Herbert (concussion) didn't participate during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Noah Furtado of The Athletic reports.

Herbert was placed in the concussion protocol following this past Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets, and a likely DNP on Thursday after not practicing Wednesday may put him on the outside looking in to gaining clearance ahead of Week 12 action. If Herbert doesn't suit up Sunday against the Patriots, DJ Uiagalelei is in line to start for the Chargers, with Jake Browning backing him up.