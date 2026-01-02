Herbert (left hand/rest) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos but is not in line to play in the contest, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Herbert, who has been managing a left hand injury, was rested in practice Thursday and Friday, and the Chargers intend to rest the QB on Sunday as well. Per Omar Navarro of the team's official site, Trey Lance is slated to start in place of Herbert this weekend, with DJ Uiagalelei on track to be elevated from the practice squad in order to back up Lance, a scenario that should land Herbert on the the team's Week 18 inactive list.