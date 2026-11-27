Herbert (concussion) wasn't present for the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Noah Furtado of The Athletic reports.

After Herbert missed practice Thursday and again wasn't spotted Friday, his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots appears to be trending in the wrong direction. If the Chargers' starting quarterback doesn't clear concussion protocol in time, DJ Uiagalelei would be in line to make the first regular-season start of the latter's NFL career against a Patriots team that's set to start backup QB Tommy DeVito.