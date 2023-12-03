Herbert completed 22 of his 37 attempts for 212 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Patriots.

The score tells the whole story in this one. Facing an opposing offense incapable of getting past the 50-yard line and miserable weather conditions all afternoon, Herbert and the Chargers offense were content just avoiding any mistakes. The result is a second consecutive week with a yards-per-attempt figure below six, and Sunday marked just the second time all season the Pro Bowl quarterback failed to toss a touchdown. It might not get much better in Week 14 when the improving Broncos defense travels to Los Angeles.