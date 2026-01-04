Chargers' Justin Herbert: Officially inactive for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Denver.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced earlier in the week that Herbert was slated to sit out the regular-season finale, so the quarterback's inactive status is merely a formality. With Herbert resting in advance of the wild-card round of the playoffs, the Chargers will turn to Trey Lance to make his first start of the season under center. The Chargers elevated DJ Uiagalelei from the practice squad to serve as Lance's backup in Week 18.
